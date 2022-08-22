Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205,879 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 2.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 1.46% of Equinix worth $982,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after buying an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after buying an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after buying an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,279,000 after buying an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $15.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $681.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $690.90. The company has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

