Erin Hoeflinger Purchases 6,030 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Erin Hoeflinger bought 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,128.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Enhabit Stock Performance
EHAB stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. 553,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EHAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enhabit
About Enhabit
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Featured Stories
