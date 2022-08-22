Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.01

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 576095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBKDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Erste Group Bank from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €44.00 ($44.90) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.39.
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
