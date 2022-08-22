ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

NYSE ESE traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $86.26. 227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,705. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.09.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Separately, TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 45,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

