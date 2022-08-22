Evercore ISI Raises TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Price Target to $25.00

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the company’s previous close.

TRMD has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on TORM in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TRMD traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $20.70. 316,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of -245.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TORM in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TORM during the second quarter worth $147,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

