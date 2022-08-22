Eversource Energy (ES) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) recently:

8/10/2022 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $91.00.

8/9/2022 – Eversource Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $90.00.

8/1/2022 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Eversource Energy was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $92.00.

6/30/2022 – Eversource Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,525. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.17.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after purchasing an additional 925,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 190,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

