Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.55

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 41115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.
Evotec Stock Down 2.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
