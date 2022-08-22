Farmland Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $328,227.00 (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded up 58.5% against the dollar. One Farmland Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $328,227.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Farmland Protocol Coin Profile

Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi.

Farmland Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Farmland Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Farmland Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Farmland Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

