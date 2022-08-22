Farmland Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $328,227.00 (FAR)

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded up 58.5% against the dollar. One Farmland Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Farmland Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $328,227.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Farmland Protocol Coin Profile
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official website is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi.
Farmland Protocol Coin Trading
