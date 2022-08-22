FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.4% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,824 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $271.85. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

