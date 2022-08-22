FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.4% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 17,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,824 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FedEx Price Performance
Shares of FDX stock traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $271.85. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.17%.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.