Financial Review: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -88.82% -74.05% Netlist 3.39% 13.33% 6.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $4.43 million 54.39 -$18.17 million ($0.05) -13.20 Netlist $142.35 million 4.88 $4.83 million $0.01 300.30

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Netlist beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

