Financial Review: Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) vs. Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Thomasville Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Truist Financial $23.06 billion 2.91 $6.44 billion $4.41 11.48

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Thomasville Bancshares.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Thomasville Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Truist Financial pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Thomasville Bancshares and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomasville Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 1 8 4 0 2.23

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $57.39, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Thomasville Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Thomasville Bancshares has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thomasville Bancshares and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomasville Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Truist Financial 27.25% 12.14% 1.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Thomasville Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Thomasville Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomasville Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 2,517 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomasville Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomasville Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.