FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0452 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $27.41 million and $2.67 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002562 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000203 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003492 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 179.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 808,155,257 coins and its circulating supply is 606,703,176 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

