First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Insider Marisa Harney Sells 657 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011 shares in the company, valued at $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FCNCP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.91. 20,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,468. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
