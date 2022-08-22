First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.11. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

