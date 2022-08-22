First Washington CORP Buys 29,886 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

First Washington CORP grew its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Vicor comprises 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vicor Stock Down 5.2 %

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,971,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VICR stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 1.11. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.