First Washington CORP Buys 8,747 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Avalara accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Washington CORP owned 0.06% of Avalara worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 119.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVLR traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,488. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

