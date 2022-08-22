First Washington CORP Invests $2.97 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First Washington CORP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,524,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 315,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 235,440 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,380. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALK. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

