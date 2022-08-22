First Washington CORP Purchases 1,098 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Washington CORP boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 1.9% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.13. 10,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,700. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,047,008.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,906,404.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.