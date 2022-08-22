First Washington CORP Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Washington CORP lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,382 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 4.6% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after buying an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $287,028,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

