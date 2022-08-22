Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Flowserve has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Flowserve has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.29. 720,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,269. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,703,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter valued at about $163,840,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,290,000 after buying an additional 168,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,560,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,029,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FLS. Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

