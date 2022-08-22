Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $23.00 at Evercore ISI

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of FLNC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,508. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.36. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

In other news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,061,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,854,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Featured Stories

