FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FMC. Redburn Partners lowered FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $111.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.41. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of FMC by 332.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $867,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.