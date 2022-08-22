Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday. Cowen raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.12.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.96. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $60.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $132,070,000 after buying an additional 235,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after buying an additional 389,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

