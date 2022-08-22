Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.25-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.45 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Foot Locker stock traded up $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.39. 26,665,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,088. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 119.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 315,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 171,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

