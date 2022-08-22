Foot Locker Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 10,244 put options on the company. This is an increase of 43% compared to the average daily volume of 7,184 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Foot Locker by 82.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Foot Locker by 183.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $707,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FL. B. Riley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,441. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

