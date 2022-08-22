Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.09

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 279771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.27 million and a PE ratio of 26.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,068,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,749,759.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

