Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.29. 310,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,580,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

