FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116,534 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up about 2.2% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.11% of FTI Consulting worth $60,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $171.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.29. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.