Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $21.97

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.97, but opened at $21.01. Funko shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 1,174 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Funko Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,429 shares of company stock worth $1,237,741. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 24.5% in the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 759,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 149,421 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth $522,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Funko by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

