GateToken Price Tops $4.55 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, GateToken has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $4.55 or 0.00021282 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $357.09 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,485,824 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

