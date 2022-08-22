GazeTV (GAZE) Price Hits $0.0063

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GazeTV has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. GazeTV has a market cap of $3.27 million and $1.30 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GazeTV alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.

GazeTV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GazeTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GazeTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GazeTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.