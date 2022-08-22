Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Tops $169,563.64

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $169,563.64 and approximately $7,371.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

