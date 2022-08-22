Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells $264,658.68 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,439,056.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,007,747.20.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $426,059.78.

Gentherm Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 96,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,844.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,471,000 after buying an additional 856,576 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after acquiring an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 5,600.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 448,851 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,991,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

