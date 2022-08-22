GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.57. GeoPark shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 322 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

GeoPark Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a market cap of $763.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 398.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in GeoPark in the first quarter valued at $36,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

