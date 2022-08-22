Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.59

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 95482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNGBY shares. Cheuvreux cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

