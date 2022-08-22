Ghost Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $315.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ghost has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,271.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003708 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00080996 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,293,565 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

