Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.29. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 99 shares.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $955.51 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Blue Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Blue Group stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG ( NYSE:GB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Blue Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

