Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $4.97

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.97, but opened at $5.29. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 99 shares.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $955.51 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.93 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.