Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Joseph W. Brown Purchases 10,000 Shares

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $370.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

