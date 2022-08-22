Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $27.15 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

