Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,572,000.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS:GSEW opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88.

