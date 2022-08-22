GOMA Finance (GOMA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One GOMA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. GOMA Finance has a total market capitalization of $773,886.11 and approximately $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00771625 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GOMA Finance Coin Profile
GOMA Finance’s total supply is 250,649,928,633,650 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken.
Buying and Selling GOMA Finance
