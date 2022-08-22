Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Reduced by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,269 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 3.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $100,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 239,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 92,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $85.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.