Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires 13,127 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in JD.com by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in JD.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Up 2.4 %

JD.com stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.01. 117,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,407,703. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 0.37. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $92.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

