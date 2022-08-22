Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 671,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 193,725 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Price Performance

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. 18,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $874.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LivePerson Company Profile

LPSN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

