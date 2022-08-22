Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.21.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.62 on Monday, hitting $184.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,743. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.16 and a beta of 1.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

