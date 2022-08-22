Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. Catalyst Partners Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPAR. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 9,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,082. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

