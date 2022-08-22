Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,702 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 0.6% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in SEA by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in SEA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in SEA by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 828 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 4.0 %

SE stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.96. 138,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,277,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SE shares. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HSBC reduced their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.