Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 40,843 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,843 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Full House Resorts worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 223,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 114,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.07. 716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,626. The company has a market cap of $243.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.76.

In other Full House Resorts news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $97,462.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLL. StockNews.com lowered Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

