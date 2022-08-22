Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 47,956 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,952,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 47,956 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conformis were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Conformis by 84.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 509,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 294,813 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 352,228 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 2,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ CFMS traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,980. Conformis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

