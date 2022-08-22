Grimm (GRIMM) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Grimm has a total market cap of $16,680.44 and $34.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00052930 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com.
Grimm Coin Trading
